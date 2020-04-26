Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.50. 407,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.78. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. Pool’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 397.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pool by 4,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Pool by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.