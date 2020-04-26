Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $225.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock traded up $9.10 on Friday, reaching $213.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $66,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,820,000 after purchasing an additional 227,608 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,315,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Pool by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.