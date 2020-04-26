Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.57. Portland General Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.20-2.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.83.

NYSE:POR opened at $46.41 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

