Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.41. 1,433,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $745,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after acquiring an additional 196,955 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.