Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of PTLA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $543.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

