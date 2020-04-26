Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRMW. Barrington Research cut shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.