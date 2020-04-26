Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRNB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

PRNB traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. 625,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,510. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. Principia Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.