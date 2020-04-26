Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Robert W. Baird

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRNB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Principia Biopharma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

NASDAQ PRNB traded down $3.62 on Friday, hitting $59.71. 625,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

