PRIZM Price Hits $0.0514 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $52.24 million and approximately $488,109.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,638.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.03202012 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00698685 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013179 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002744 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.