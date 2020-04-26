Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

PFIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Profire Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 220,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,487,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 124,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,279,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 794,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

