Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Get Profound Medicl alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PROF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mackie cut shares of Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Profound Medicl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Profound Medicl stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 101,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,444. Profound Medicl has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $11,082,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $2,548,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medicl (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medicl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medicl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.