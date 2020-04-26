Project Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Project Coin has a total market cap of $4,325.37 and approximately $6.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Coin has traded down 47.4% against the US dollar. One Project Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Coin alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000082 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Project Coin Profile

PRJ is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1 . The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.