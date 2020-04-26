PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

