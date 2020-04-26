Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.
Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 282,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.36. Prothena has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.