Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 282,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.36. Prothena has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

