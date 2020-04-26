Proton Hits Market Cap of $5.47 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $5.47 million and $1.49 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.04519083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00063937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013149 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003244 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,586,536 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

