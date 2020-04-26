Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 507,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

