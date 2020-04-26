Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport’s (PMMAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

