PutinCoin (PUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $82,939.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,083,668,342 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

