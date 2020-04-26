Qbao (QBT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,510.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $287,327.27 and approximately $1,510.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 76.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

