QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading Up 36.6% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $397,026.82 and $176,713.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.02562445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00213856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.