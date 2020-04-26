Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.29. 135,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 794,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

