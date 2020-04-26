Quantstamp Market Cap Hits $5.17 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $346,539.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, DDEX, GOPAX and Kucoin. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.55 or 0.02559093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00213910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GOPAX, DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.