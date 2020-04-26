QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research cut shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 249,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,909. The company has a market cap of $451.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $1,319,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 236,845 shares of company stock worth $3,035,125 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,010,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,005 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

