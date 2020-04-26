Qwertycoin Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $565,111.72 and approximately $47,314.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 122,385,703,506 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

