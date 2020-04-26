Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

RDUS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 490,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Radius Health by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after buying an additional 766,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $7,677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 336,259 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 178,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

