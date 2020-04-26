Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDUS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

RDUS traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 490,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

