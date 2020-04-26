RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Get RadNet alerts:

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 179,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. RadNet has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $626.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 377,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 327,967 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 19.3% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,008,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 228,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 280,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.