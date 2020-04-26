Raise Market Cap Achieves $214,931.35 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Raise has a market capitalization of $214,931.35 and approximately $9,646.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raise has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.02574935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00213909 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00060825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

