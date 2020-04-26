Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.40 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

RL traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.30. 792,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

