RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RAPT. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 19,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.01. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

