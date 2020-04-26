Raymond James Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $3.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,012,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,555.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Insiders purchased 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.