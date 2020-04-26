Raymond James Lowers Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $25.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 343,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $576.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

