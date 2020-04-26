Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERRPF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of ERRPF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

