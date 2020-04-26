RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of RBB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 91,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,577. The company has a market capitalization of $233.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 9,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

