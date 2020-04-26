Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.00.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.47. 165,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.56. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

