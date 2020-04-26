Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,350. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

