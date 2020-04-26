Regalcoin Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $39,092.82 and $48.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 177.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Regalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

