Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regenxbio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.40.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.42. 542,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,122. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 22.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 48,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Regenxbio by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at $3,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

