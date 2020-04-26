Ren Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.61 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $54.61 million and $2.23 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kyber Network, DDEX and UEX. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,753,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, UEX, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi Global and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

