RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of RNLSY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 82,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,880. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.