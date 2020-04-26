resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ TORC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 377,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.00. resTORbio has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in resTORbio by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in resTORbio by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in resTORbio by 8,107.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 608,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in resTORbio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in resTORbio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

