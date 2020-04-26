Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROIC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

ROIC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. 1,862,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $919.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

