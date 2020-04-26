Rise (RISE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $280.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. During the last week, Rise has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $416,024.65 and approximately $280.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00035646 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000796 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 147,238,883 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

