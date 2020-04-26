Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RHI opened at $44.06 on Friday. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.49.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

