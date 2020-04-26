Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance in the first quarter was impressive as strong growth in Ocrevus, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Hemlibra countered biosimilar competition for Herceptin, MabThera and Avastin. Label expansion of Tecentriq into additional indications is a positive. The Spark acquisition will boost Roche’s presence in the gene therapy space as well. Roche is evaluating its RD drug, Actemra, for the treatment of COVID-19 and a positive outcome will be a great boost. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, most of the legacy drugs are facing biosimilar competition. While the company ensured that the global supply chain for medicines and tests remain intact, the COVID-19 outbreak will affect performance, going forward.”

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Roche Holdings AG Basel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. 1,898,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $45.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

