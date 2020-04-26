Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS RYCEY remained flat at $$3.82 during trading on Thursday. 321,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,984. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

