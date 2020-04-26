Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROSE. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of Rosehill Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ROSE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 3,647,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.32. Rosehill Resources has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rosehill Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rosehill Resources (ROSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.