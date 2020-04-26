Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 1,254,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

