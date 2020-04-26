Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to $122.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from $110.00 to $122.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.94.

RGLD traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 824,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,470. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,903,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

