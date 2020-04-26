Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Royal Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.94.

RGLD stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $109.76. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

